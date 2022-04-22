Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Cocrystal Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COCP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

