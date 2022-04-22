Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. eGain reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a P/E ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 0.36. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.70.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

