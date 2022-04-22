Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of GFL opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 399,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

