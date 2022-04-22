Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.42). Invacare reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invacare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other Invacare news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 502,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Invacare has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

