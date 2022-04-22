Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.82. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

