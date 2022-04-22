Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.02). Landec posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,020. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

