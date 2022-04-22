Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

