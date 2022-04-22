Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will report sales of $565.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $565.01 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $417.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $60.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.