Zacks Investment Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

LEXX stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.03% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

