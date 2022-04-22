Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) to Sell

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,250. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.