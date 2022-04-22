Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) to Sell

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $13.53 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.20 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,024,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $13,327,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.