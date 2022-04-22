Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Hold

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

