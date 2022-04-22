Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Sell

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $5,812,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.