Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Sell

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 426,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,024. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $5,812,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.