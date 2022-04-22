Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LFST. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

