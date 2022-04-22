Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) to Sell

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

OPFI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. OppFi has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OppFi stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

