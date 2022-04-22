Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Sell

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($39.78) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $4.94 on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

