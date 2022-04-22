Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Sell

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.91.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.