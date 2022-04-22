Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Hold

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 346,292 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $7,924,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 665,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

