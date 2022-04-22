Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Sell

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHG. Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,121,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 108.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

