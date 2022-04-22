Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Sell

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

GBNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

NASDAQ:GBNH remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,232. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

