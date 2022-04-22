Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) to “Hold”

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIMO. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $2.55 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

