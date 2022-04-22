Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) to “Hold”

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

