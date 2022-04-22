Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) to “Hold”

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “
NASDAQ MBOT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.60.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
