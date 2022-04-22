Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Hold

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UNCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

