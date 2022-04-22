Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. 12,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 492,305 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

