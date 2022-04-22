Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZM opened at $100.95 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.21.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 362,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,092,000 after buying an additional 237,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

