Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results wherein both the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by numerous headwinds, including the global supply-chain issues and labor shortages, inflation and closures tied to the pandemic. Margins were weak in the quarter. Additionally, the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, both its sales and earnings improved year over year. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Also, one-channel concept to retail and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities are likely to keep yielding results. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with respect to the distinct merchandise offering also look good.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

ZUMZ stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,908. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $352,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

