$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Zumiez stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

