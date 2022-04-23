-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics' earnings. Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 950,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,065. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

