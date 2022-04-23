-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $389.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

