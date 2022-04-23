-$0.08 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,386. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

