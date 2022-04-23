$0.08 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 185,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a P/E ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.