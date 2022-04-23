-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). ACM Research reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of ACMR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $15.76. 555,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ACM Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

