$0.11 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. 184,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

