-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $474,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 799.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 449,919 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 51.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,059,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,570. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

