-$0.18 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.00 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

