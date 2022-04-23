-$0.21 EPS Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

RGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 21,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,303. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

