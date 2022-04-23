$0.23 EPS Expected for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. AES reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,402,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after buying an additional 248,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after buying an additional 1,261,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

