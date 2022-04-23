$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 276.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

