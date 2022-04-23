$0.31 EPS Expected for Aegon (NYSE:AEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aegon.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.73 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

