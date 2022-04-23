-$0.36 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,410,000.
NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $465.41 million, a PE ratio of -104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $63.50.
About DMC Global (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
