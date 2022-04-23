$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 509,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

