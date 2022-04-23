$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,006,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

