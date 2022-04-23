$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.38 million, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,147 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

