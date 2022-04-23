$0.39 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 760,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,306. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

