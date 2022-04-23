-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

