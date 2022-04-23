$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 7,983,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

