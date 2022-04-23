$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $88.80. 2,367,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
