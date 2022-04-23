$0.57 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.62. KBR reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 582.67 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.