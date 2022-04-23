$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.