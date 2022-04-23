$0.73 EPS Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,890. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,307. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

